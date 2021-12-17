Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £47,600 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($62,904.72).

Anita Frew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Anita Frew acquired 30,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,100 ($54,314.79).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Anita Frew acquired 30,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($53,918.33).

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.38 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 150.48 ($1.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.95.

RR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.53) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

