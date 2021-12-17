Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 2,235 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £21,009 ($27,763.98).

On Monday, December 6th, Nick Keveth bought 14 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($14.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($196.11).

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth bought 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.88) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($207.00).

LON AVON opened at GBX 976.50 ($12.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,067.47. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,665 ($48.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.05) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

