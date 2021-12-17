Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys 9 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($22.97) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($206.71).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite bought 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £144.16 ($190.51).

On Tuesday, October 12th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.65) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($194.82).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,731 ($22.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,726.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,736.18. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.36) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 2,150 ($28.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.81).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.