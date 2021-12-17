Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $913,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.