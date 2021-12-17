Zacks Investment Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $717.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

