FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of PRPL opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.52 million, a PE ratio of 181.67, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

