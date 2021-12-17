Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

