Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £503.67 million and a P/E ratio of -208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.91. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.36).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

