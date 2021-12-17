Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

