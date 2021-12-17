Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

