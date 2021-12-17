Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.