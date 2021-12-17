Share Buyback Plan Approved by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Board of Directors

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

