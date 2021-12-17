Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSE:BNL opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

