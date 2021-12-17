Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CIB opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

