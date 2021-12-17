Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 181,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

