EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. EMCORE has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

