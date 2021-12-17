PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) & SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Head-To-Head Comparison

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PPD alerts:

This table compares PPD and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.68 billion 3.55 $153.69 million $1.00 47.28 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PPD and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 10 3 0 2.23 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $44.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than PPD.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 6.11% -89.48% 7.94% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats SomaLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.