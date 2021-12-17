UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) & Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Critical Survey

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -128.25% -116.09%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UCB and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 7 0 2.88 Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

UCB presently has a consensus price target of $116.77, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than UCB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UCB and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $6.11 billion 3.42 $836.16 million N/A N/A Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.60 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

