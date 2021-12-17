Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.