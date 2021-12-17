Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 13093294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

