Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $111.73, but opened at $108.00. Pegasystems shares last traded at $108.31, with a volume of 358 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,431 shares of company stock worth $280,975. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

