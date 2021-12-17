Alpha Teknova, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 22nd

Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alpha Teknova had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TKNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $100,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

