Bluejay Diagnostics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:BJDX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Bluejay Diagnostics had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $21,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

