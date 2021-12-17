BT Brands Inc’s Quiet Period To End on December 22nd (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands’ (NASDAQ:BTBD) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. BT Brands had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During BT Brands’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BT Brands stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

