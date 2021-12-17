ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 167850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

