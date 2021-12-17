Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.30. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 416.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

