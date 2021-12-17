Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Shares of ANZUU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

