Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,834,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 144.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

