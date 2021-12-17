Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Declines By 57.0%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,235 shares of company stock valued at $166,920. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 85,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

