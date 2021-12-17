Typhoon Network Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $648,466.32 and $2,943.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

