SuperLauncher Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00005179 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $522,127.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,461,906 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

