Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 0.4%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 86,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 322,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.90 ($0.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.87) target price on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

