BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.4%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.78 and last traded at C$38.45. Approximately 817,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 649,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

