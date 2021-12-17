Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Stock Price Down 1%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 3,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.