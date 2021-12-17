DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Price Reaches $469.47 on Major Exchanges

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 47.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. DiFy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $64,381.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $469.47 or 0.00980172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

