Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.35. Approximately 189,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 588,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark raised their target price on Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$897.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

