QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 13.8%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price fell 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17). 601,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 273,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The firm has a market cap of £15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.40.

QUIZ Company Profile (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

