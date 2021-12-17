Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 9.3%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG) shares traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 1,345,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 705,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

