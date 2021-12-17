Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IPHA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

IPHA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

