NFTLootBox 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,454.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.80 or 0.00116386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $45,454.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

