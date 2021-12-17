VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0837

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.38 billion and approximately $314.40 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

