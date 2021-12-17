Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $8.65 or 0.00018096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $44.10 million and $11.92 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00216278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.78 or 0.00572483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

