Curate (XCUR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $644,000.00

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00004582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $644,000.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,189 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

