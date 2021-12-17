YUSRA (YUSRA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.43 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $16,430.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

