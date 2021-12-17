Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 4,814,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

