Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 1,277,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

