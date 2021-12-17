Mizuho Begins Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.16.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $486.95. 574,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

