Mizuho Begins Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

AME traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

