Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH remained flat at $$10.71 during trading on Thursday. 1,091,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $789.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

