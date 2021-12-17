$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 1,131,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.